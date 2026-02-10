UAE Launches National Zakat Platform To Enhance Transparency And Social Impact

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 4:37 PM



By: Arwa Almazrouei



Share:







Officials highlighted that the platform relies on accurate data, verified statistics, and impact tracking, allowing authorities to monitor zakat flows

The UAE has officially launched the National Zakat Platform, a landmark initiative to regulate the collection and distribution of zakat, enhance transparency, and ensure funds reach eligible beneficiaries through an institutional, data-driven system.

The platform was unveiled in the presence of senior officials, religious leaders, and representatives of charitable organisations, marking a major step toward strengthening zakat governance in the country.

Recommended For You

Designed as a unified national gateway, the platform enables individuals and entities to pay zakat through an organised, secure, and transparent framework, while ensuring sustainability and measurable social impact.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

A strategic national project

Speaking at the launch, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, described the platform as a strategic national achievement that reflects the UAE's values of solidarity and institutional excellence.“The National Zakat Platform is not merely a digital tool for collecting zakat; it is a comprehensive national system that ensures accuracy, governance, transparency and trust,” Al Darei said.

He noted that the platform was approved under Federal Law No. 4 of 2025, following the endorsement of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“This platform guarantees that zakat funds reach their rightful beneficiaries and are not misused or diverted, while prioritising support for those in need within the UAE,” he added.

Al Darei stressed that the initiative aligns with the country's long-standing commitment to humanitarian work, adding that the UAE“does not accept anything less than the highest standards of institutionalisation and transparency”.”.

Data-driven, secure, and future-ready

Officials highlighted that the platform relies on accurate data, verified statistics, and impact tracking, allowing authorities to monitor zakat flows and ensure compliance with Sharia principles.

“Zakat is a great trust, and managing it today requires governance, regulation, and reliable data,” Al Darei said.“Without institutional frameworks, transparency cannot be achieved.”

He also pointed to the future integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to further simplify zakat calculation and payment while improving beneficiary targeting.

Supporting social stability

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said the platform represents a qualitative shift in managing zakat at the national level.“This platform does not replace charitable organisations; rather, it unifies efforts, enhances coordination, and strengthens trust,” Al Neyadi said.

He revealed that official data indicates the zakat potential in certain sectors alone could reach Dh7.5 billion, underlining the importance of structured management.

“Zakat is not only about financial aid. It supports education, healthcare, debt relief, and productive projects that empower individuals and strengthen social stability,” he added.

Al Neyadi explained that zakat funds will continue to be directed to legitimate channels, including healthcare projects, treatment of chronic illnesses, education support, and assistance for indebted individuals.

Strengthening partnerships

Officials emphasised that the success of the National Zakat Platform depends on strong partnerships between government entities, charitable organisations, and the wider community.

“This is a collective responsibility. Through cooperation and integration, we can maximise the impact of zakat and reinforce the UAE's model of organised humanitarian work,” Al Darei said.



UAE: Over 5,000 employees at Awqaf to be trained in artificial intelligence UAE launches new platform for volunteering jobs to expand base to 600,000 people

ALSO READ