Dubai Introduces Region's First System For 15-Minute Health Inspections For Ships

The new system will be implemented in several phases, starting with Port Rashid and Al Shindagha Port, before being gradually expanded to cover all ports in Dubai by the end of 2026

Dubai has launched a new border health inspection management system that will cut down the time taken to inspect ships from two hours to just 15 minutes.

The HIMA system – a first-of-its-kind in the region – was launched at the World Health Expo (WHX) and is designed to protect the emirate from cross-border health threats. The system's rollout begins immediately at Dubai's maritime ports.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Ali Thani Al Mehairi, Consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), explained how the system works.

“Before the arrival of the ship, all the information will be with us in the system,” Al Mehairi stated. The system is linked to ship trackers, providing the vessel's last ten ports of call.

“We reduce the inspection time to 15 minutes because all the information reaches us before the ship reaches the berth. Once it reaches, we just have to confirm the information.”

He added that this system will cover vessels of all sizes ranging from cruise ships to traditional dhows and will allow officials to assess risks from regions experiencing outbreaks or other challenges.

The system represents, in the words of Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of DHA, "a qualitative leap in the development of the emirate's public health framework.”

HIMA automates risk assessment by analysing uploaded medical logs from ship clinics.“The system itself will give us an alert,” Al Mehairi noted.“If the number of sick people is more than 3 percent, it will alert us there is a higher risk on this ship.”

This intelligent alert system allows inspectors to prioritise high-risk vessels while facilitating swift clearance for others, with the digitisation of the entire workflow - from a ship agent's online request to the final departure clearance - eliminating paperwork and delays.

The new system will be implemented in several phases, starting with Port Rashid and Al Shindagha Port, before being gradually expanded to cover all ports in Dubai by the end of 2026.

“By next year, we will cover the land border as well,” he said, adding that DHA was also exploring how to expand the system to air passengers.

The system's name, HIMA, is an acronym for Health Inspection Management Application and also carries a powerful meaning in Arabic.“HIMA means securing your borders,” Al Mehairi added, underscoring its primary mission.

By leveraging smart data and automation, HIMA strengthens Dubai's public health defence, ensures business continuity, and solidifies the emirate's leadership in deploying cutting-edge digital solutions for community safety.



