Shabana Mahmood: Can She Be UK's First Muslim PM, As Starmer Is Under Epstein Row Fire

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 5:06 PM



By: Nithin Belle



Many Labour party members are now seeking the ouster of Kier Starmer over his appointment of the controversial Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the US, despite knowing about his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

There is growing speculation that Britain will get its first Muslim prime minister if Keir Starmer – under pressure over controversial links to Peter Mandelson, who reportedly had ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – steps down.

Many Labour party members are now seeking the ouster of Starmer over his appointment of the controversial Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the US, despite knowing about his links to Epstein. If Starmer quits, one of the most likely successors could be Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Mahmood, 45, was born in Birmingham, England, to parents from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. She grew up in Saudi Arabia, having lived there for five years along with her family.

She did much of her schooling in England, and graduated from Lincoln College, Oxford. She did her Bar vocational course at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2003. Seven years later she became a member of parliament from Birmingham Ladywood, one of the first female Muslim MP in the UK.

She worked as shadow minister for prisons, and later higher education, before taking over as shadow financial secretary to the treasury. After the 2015 election, Mahmood was promoted as shadow chief secretary to the treasury. But she had differences with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and left her shadow cabinet role.

After her party's victory in the 2024 elections, she became Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor. In 2025, she became the Home Secretary, overseeing, among others, immigration and law and order.

Mahmood's attempts to tighten border controls and tackle unauthorised immigration has seen her being backed by right-wingers in the Labour Party. She has defined permanent residency in the UK as“a privilege, not a right,” and has doubled the standard waiting time for settlement in the UK from five years to 10.

Mahmood has justified expanding facial recognition across police forces and opposed devolving policing powers to Wales. A self-confessed 'social conservative,' she is part of the Blue Labour faction, which focuses on traditional values and community. While about 40 Labour MPs have been critical of her moves, many see her as a key leader to take on Neil Farage and his Reform UK.

According to reports, bookmakers give her a 10 per cent chance of becoming Labour leader. Some describe her as“a dark horse,” who could get the backing of moderates in her party.



