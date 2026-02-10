Makkah Completes Preparations As Umrah Pilgrims To Increase In Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 10:35 PM



By: Salma El Omla



Share:







The Holy Makkah Municipality's plan focuses on intensifying efforts in high-density areas, primarily the central zone, commercial markets, and neighbourhoods surrounding the Grand Mosque

The Holy Makkah Municipality has completed its preparations for Ramadan, mobilising all resources to provide the best municipal services for residents and visitors as the number of Umrah pilgrims expected to rise during the holy month.

The operational plan covers all municipal services, including public cleaning, waste collection, transportation and disposal, pest control, and monitoring of commercial establishments related to public health to ensure the safety of food products intended for human consumption.

Recommended For You

It also includes the operation and maintenance of municipal facilities, preparation of infrastructure, maintenance of road networks, tunnels, bridges, lighting, parking lots, public restrooms, parks, green spaces, and stormwater drainage networks, along with continuous on-site monitoring of all operations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Ramadan Prayer Timings

The municipality's plan focuses on intensifying efforts in high-density areas, primarily the central zone, commercial markets, and neighbourhoods surrounding the Grand Mosque, with the aim of enhancing the quality and safety of food and water, handling the expected rise in waste volume, tightening market oversight, curbing the random spread of street vendors, and strengthening environmental sanitation.

In the area of sanitation, more than 13,549 workers have been deployed, supported by over 920 cleaning vehicles and more than 88,000 waste containers of various sizes. Several transfer stations and compactor units have also been activated to collect waste within the central area.

The municipality has assigned insect control teams comprising over 1,175 specialists and technicians, equipped with more than 2,200 devices and tools dedicated to pest management.

To ensure food safety, inspection committees have been formed to monitor markets, with teams supervising food outlets, collecting samples for testing in the municipality's laboratories, and conducting round-the-clock monitoring throughout Ramadan to make sure all food served meets health standards.

The municipality has also developed detailed schedules to monitor ongoing projects, supervise contractors and investors, and assign technical teams to oversee the operation and maintenance of public facilities, roads, tunnels, lighting, and parks.

Makkah includes more than 18,000 main and side streets, 62 tunnels, 145,000 lighting poles and towers, 123 bridges, and 458 parks and public squares, in addition to extensive stormwater drainage networks, all maintained regularly to ensure efficiency during the Ramadan season.

Preparations also include readying the vehicle holding areas at Makkah's entrances used by Umrah pilgrims, equipping them with the necessary services, and preparing seasonal parking areas within the city, including lighting, landscaping, cleaning, and paving works, as well as maintaining public restrooms across various neighbourhoods.

Additionally, the municipality has developed a comprehensive emergency response plan to handle potential incidents such as heavy rain or other emergencies.

The plan involves coordination with central departments, branch municipalities, and relevant government agencies, with field teams present around the clock throughout the season.



Saudi to add 900,000 praying spaces near Makkah Grand Mosque under new project Watch: Umrah pilgrims brave heavy rain in Makkah; Saudi authorities issue red alert

ALSO READ