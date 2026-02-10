UAE President Meets With Dubai Ruler To Discuss National Priorities

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 9:47 PM



By: WAM



Share:







Discussions also covered efforts to enhance the country's global competitiveness across key sectors in line with the country's vision to build a more prosperous and sustainable future

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The meeting addressed a range of national issues related to the UAE's priorities and objectives, with a focus on placing people at the centre of development and strengthening the foundations of sustainability.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Discussions also covered efforts to enhance the UAE's global competitiveness across key sectors in line with the country's vision to build a more prosperous, advanced, and sustainable future.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser to the UAE president, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of ministers, senior officials and guests.



Watch: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince UAE President to meet Putin on official visit to Russia on Thursday

ALSO READ