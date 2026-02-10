Dubai Ruler Announces New Attraction Al Layan Oasis With Open-Air Cinema, Lake, Camping

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 4:49 PM UPDATED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 6:38 PM



By: Poojaraj Maniyeri



The attraction offers a desert tourism experience, and boasts an outdoor theatre and sports trails

Dubai will see an addition to its tourism sector with a new attraction Al Layan Oasis, which spans 10 million sq ft, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.

The oasis will be centred by a lake covering 2.5 million sq ft, in addition to recreational facilities, sports trails, camping areas, and unprecedented desert tourism experiences. The rural tourist destination is divided into four main areas - Hub Park, Family Park, Canyon Park, and Trailer Park.

The oasis will serve as a key stop along Dubai's caravan route, located around 50 minutes from the city centre, enabling visitors to experience the desert in a calm and tranquil setting

It also has 4 oases with different facilities, catering to specific segments:



The Camping Oasis boasts 100 caravan camping sites and a fully equipped visitor centre.

The Gathering Oasis has an open-air cinema, amphitheatre, outdoor theatre, and a food truck plaza.

Meanwhile, the Family Oasis has 28 rest areas, children's play zones, and integrated amenities The Recreation Oasis will provide a range of activities, retail outlets, and services within a sustainable natural setting

The attraction aims to welcome 330,000 visitors annually. With 1,000 car parking spaces, 14km of walking and bicycle paths, the oasis boasts comprehensive infrastructure.

The tracks include 4 km of elevated paths rising five metres above ground level, offering panoramic views of the oasis and linking with existing routes in Al Marmoom. Plans also include expanding native planting and shaded areas.

The new project comes as part of a package for which Dh4 billion was allocated, under Dubai's Blue and Green Roadmap.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai's urban development is driven by a commitment to creating a sustainable environment and the highest quality of life for people. He added that this is achieved through an integrated model that places people at the centre of planning.

Through the project, Dubai Municipality is providing approximately 365,000 square metres of investment opportunities for the private sector.



