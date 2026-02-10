How The UAE Helped Break The India-Pakistan World Cup Deadlock

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 2:36 PM



It has now emerged that the meeting was also virtually attended by Mubashshir Usmani, who represents the Emirates Cricket Board in the ICC as the Chair of Associates

As cricket fans heaved a sigh of relief after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup impasse was broken on Monday, it has now emerged that the UAE's cricket board also played a significant role in getting the marquee game back on track.

Ending days of intense media speculations, the Pakistan government on Monday announced that it would allow the team to play against India on February 15 - barely 10 days after their decision to boycott the big game as a mark of protest over Bangladesh's controversial removal from the tournament had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

In a bid to resolve the crisis, the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held an emergency meeting in Lahore on Sunday.

But it has now emerged that the meeting was also virtually attended by Mubashshir Usmani, who represents the Emirates Cricket Board in the ICC as the Chair of Associates.

“Mubashshir played a pivotal role in ensuring that all stakeholders - International Cricket Council, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board - reached consensus and amicably resolved the dispute that had threatened to disrupt not only the ongoing World Cup but the future of the ICC events,” a source from the ECB said.

“Mubashshir was involved in the proceedings as soon as the ICC began the negotiations in search of a solution for the impasse. Even till the very end, Mubashshir remained an important figure in the resolution of the crisis, as a deadlock had emerged as late as Monday evening around some of the key components of the ICC solution.”

According to reports in Indian and Pakistani media, Mubashshir, who had previously served the ECB as the secretary general, reminded the Pakistan board about the role played by the UAE when Pakistan's cricket team was unable to play their home matches following the 2009 Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

For close to 10 years, the UAE helped Pakistan cricket by offering its world-class stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to host their bilateral matches against foreign teams.

Now it was Pakistan's turn to help the global cricket ecosystem as the revenues generated by every India-Pakistan World Cup match help the ICC fund cricket development programmes in every associate country.

“The ECB and Mubashshir's contribution is truly historic and has helped save the game from a major crisis that was threatening to affect not only this tournament but the future of ICC events, especially with the economics and distribution model of ICC funding for all its members – Full Members and Associate Members alike,” the ECB source said.

The blockbuster clash between the two South Asian rivals, expected to generate around $400 million, will be held in Colombo on Sunday.



