3,000 Students, 1,000 Jobs: New Academic Medical City Opens In Dubai

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 6:12 PM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



The integrated campus in Al Qusais will house a university branch, a hospital, research centres, and labs, with a projected floating population of around 6,000

A new academic medical city with capacity for 3,000 students, expected to create around 1,000 jobs has opened in Al Qusais, Dubai. The campus brings together medical education, patient care and research facilities within one location.

Launched by Thumbay Group, the project includes a branch campus of Gulf Medical University and a university hospital, along with research centres, simulation labs, pharmacies and diagnostic services. The development is expected to see a floating population of about 6,000 people, including students, faculty, healthcare professionals and visitors.

The education zone will feature advanced simulation laboratories, surgical skills centres and AI-supported learning systems. Students will train in clinical environments connected directly to hospital facilities.

The healthcare component will be anchored by Thumbay University Hospital Dubai, which will roll out services in phases. In Phase One, the hospital will offer renal dialysis, cardiology, orthopaedics and rehabilitation services, with plans to expand into a multi-specialty academic hospital.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said the project integrates education, healthcare and research within one medical campus.

“Thumbay Medicity Dubai is the next chapter of a dream that began with one clear belief - education, healthcare, and research must grow together. We are very much aligned with the Vision of Dubai, and the city now gains an integrated academic medical city built to shape future professionals, elevate patient care, and fuel new discoveries.”

The facility is located on the Dubai–Sharjah border in Al Qusais, providing access to nearby residential communities and transport links.



