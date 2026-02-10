Dubai Bling's Danya Mohammed's Surrealist Birthday At Maison Dali Was A Dream After Dark

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you've followed Danya Mohammed's style over the years, this birthday felt fitting.

Art has always been part of how she dresses, how she presents herself, and how she marks moments. So when the Dubai Bling star celebrated her birthday on February 7, 2026 at Maison Dali, the surrealism theme - inspired by Salvador Dalí didn't feel like a concept pulled together for the night. It felt like a continuation of who she already is.

Born and raised in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati reality star has long gravitated towards expressive fashion and visual storytelling. For this celebration, she leaned into surrealism not for theatrical effect, but because it reflected something personal: a childhood admiration for Dalí and the freedom his work represents. The idea wasn't to recreate art, but to let people interpret it.

Guests were invited to do just that, arriving in looks that nodded to surrealism in their own way - elegant but unexpected, artistic without feeling costume-like. The brief was open, and intentionally so.

Letting the space lead

Maison Dali's dramatic interiors already aligned with the surrealism theme Danya had in mind, so rather than reworking the venue, she chose to let its existing character set the tone for the evening.

Her connection to the space was instinctive.“One of my favourite artists since I've been a child has been Salvador Dalí,” says Danya.“So when I found Maison Dali in Dubai, I thought it was a perfect match to have my birthday party there.”

Styling was kept deliberately restrained. Floral arrangements softened the darker interiors, while candlelight added warmth, allowing the space to feel welcoming without losing its edge.

Fashion, without instructions

Fashion was central to the night, but not in a prescriptive way. Guests were asked to interpret surrealism on their own terms, and the room reflected that freedom.

“Fashion and visual storytelling are everything to me,” Danya says.“I feel like it either makes or breaks an event or a concept.” That belief shaped how she approached the dress code.“I was very strict with my guests,” she adds.“The guests are actually what make the party. It's not the host - it's the people, the ambience and the vibe.”

The result was variety rather than uniformity. Some guests leaned into sculptural silhouettes and bold styling, others kept things more understated, focusing on detail instead of drama

Danya's own outfit set the tone without dominating the room - confident, expressive and in line with the night's artistic mood.

Seeing art through others

What stood out most for Danya was how differently people approached the theme.“I love art, I love dressing up, and I love expressing myself through my hair, my makeup and the way I dress,” she says.“But I also get inspired by other people.”

That exchange of inspiration was visible across the room.“I have a lot of respect for people who look outside the box or don't follow trends,” she adds, noting that surrealism gave guests space to do exactly that.

For her, that openness is what made the night work.“When you look at art, it's perceived differently by so many people,” she says.“So the way people dressed at my party was their own interpretation of Salvador Dalí's art and what surrealism means to them.”