Arab League To Convene Tomorrow To Confront Israeli Expansion In The West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League Council, at the level of permanent representatives, will convene an extraordinary session on Wednesday to discuss ways for Arab and international action to confront the recent decisions of the Israeli occupation government to expand settlements in the West Bank.

The convening of this extraordinary session of the Arab League Council comes at the urgent request submitted by the State of Palestine on Monday to hold this session at the earliest possible time.

Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk, said the request to convene this meeting comes in the wake of the Israeli occupation government's bellicose decisions issued recently to expand colonial settlements, raze homes, and take over private and public lands.

Among these Israeli decisions is the transfer of powers from the Hebron Municipality to the so-called "Civil Administration", including actions affecting the status of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Al Aklouk pointed out.

He stressed that this move comes amid void decisions marking the persistent comprehensive Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, their territories, sacred sites, and property, in pursuit of deepening the policies of annexation and expansion.

As such, Al Aklouk called on the member states to spring into action at bilateral and multilateral levels to stand up to these Israeli belligerent decisions and practices that imperil security, stability, and peace in the region and the world.