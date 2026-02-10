Nepal Call For India, England, Australia To Play In Kathmandu

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai, India: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel on Tuesday called for cricketing powers India, England and Australia to tour his country to play a T20 series.

Nepal came within a nail-biting single ball of one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history on Sunday when they lost to Harry Brook's England by four runs in Mumbai.

Lokesh Bam could only hit a single off Sam Curran's final delivery when he needed a six.

"My message would be a warm welcome to all those teams," Paudel said as his side prepared to face Italy in Mumbai on Thursday.

"They will love in Kirtipur and Kathmandu to play against us and they will get a warm welcome in Nepal.

"I think if Australia, England, India whoever comes, I think our cricket will grow and it will help to globalise the cricket more, so I think it's very important."

Not only did the associate nation run England close on Sunday, but they lost by just one run to eventual finalists South Africa at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Paudel said the two results had raised the profile of Nepali cricket.

"Against South Africa, it was the first time we came so close," he said, adding that the "last game against England has given us a lot more spotlight".

India, Pakistan and England were all given big scares by non-Test playing nations in their first group matches.

England's Jos Buttler said Tuesday that the T20 format was a great leveller.

"I think in T20 World Cups, T20 cricket, generally, the games are closer," said Buttler.

"One or two players can win games for their side on the day. So I think you're going to see some close games of cricket."

The West Indies played a T20 series against Nepal last year, losing 2-1 and their head coach Darren Sammy said such encounters were important.

"I think it's our responsibility to grow the game in whatever way we can," Sammy told reporters in Mumbai ahead of the next West Indies match against England on Wednesday.

"If that is Australia playing Nepal or India playing Nepal or West Indies playing Nepal, it is our job to help spread the game.

"And if giving or playing against the associate teams gives them more exposure... I think it is only good for the game."