Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Public Health Meets Senegalese Minister Of Health And Public Hygiene

Minister Of Public Health Meets Senegalese Minister Of Health And Public Hygiene


2026-02-10 02:26:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met on Monday with Minister of Health and Public Hygiene of the Republic of Senegal Dr. Ibrahima Sy, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation between the two countries in the health fields.

MENAFN10022026000067011011ID1110722905



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search