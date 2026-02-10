QFFD, QRCS Deploy Overland Aid Convoy With Life-Saving Medications To Sudan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatari humanitarian aid convoy comprising seven trucks, loaded with emergency and life-saving medications, has been deployed to support the health sector in Sudan, amidst the current humanitarian crisis there, in an initiative co-launched by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

It is the first of a series of trucked aid convoys to be deployed by Qatar with vital and emergency medications for the treatment of patients in Sudan.

This shipment will be followed by successive ones, totaling 70 containers, or 1,400 pallets, of Qatari medical aid, for the benefit of around 500,000 patients in 12 Sudanese states, at a total cost of more than QR 13.3 million.

In a statement, Acting Deputy Director-General for Development Projects Sector at QFFD Fatima bint Jaber Al-Ahbabi said, "This cooperation is inspired by the State of Qatar's unwavering humanitarian commitment to supporting the people of Sudan, especially as the health sector there is facing unprecedented challenges due to the war and escalating humanitarian crisis".

"QFFD is committed to ensuring the continued delivery of life-saving medical aid in an effective and systematic manner," added Al-Ahbabi.

Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS Mohamed Bader Al-Sada expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to QFFD for that noble initiative, which is part of Qatar's nonstop contributions to the humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating suffering in Sudan.

He explained, "QRCS is fully prepared to implement this mega project, via its representation office in Sudan, capitalizing on its field expertise and logistical resources. To that end, we will work closely together with the competent authorities in Sudan to ensure the delivery of medications from Qatar to Sudan.

The medications will be transported through designated collection points to the target medical supply centers and health facilities, while paying attention to equitable and immediate distribution to avoid disruption of health care services, given the current security and humanitarian challenges".

The new scheme embodies the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to backing the people of Sudan, as well as another manifestation of its humanitarian and development efforts to strengthen their resilience in the face of humanitarian challenges.