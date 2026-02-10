Russia Has No Plans To Attack Europe - Russian Foreign Minister
The Foreign Minister warned "if Europe opts to materialize its threats to prepare for war against us and starts attacking Russia, there will be a full-scale military response with all available military means".
Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously stated that his country does not seek to enter into a war with European countries, however, he stressed that Russia is ready to fight if Europe chooses escalation.
This statement comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the West since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in Feb.2022.
