​​XRP Price Outlook: Range Trading After Risk-Off Sell-Off

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​XRP range trades in low volatility

​Since the beginning of the year, XRP has faced heightened volatility, with a recent sharp sell-off underscoring how exposed the token remains to macroeconomic shifts, leveraged positioning and shifting investor confidence.

​Although XRP's longer-term narrative - centred on cross-border payments adoption and ongoing institutional interest - still anchors many holders, near-term price behaviour has been driven by short-term forces that have amplified downside risk.

​Last week's accelerated sell-off was triggered by a renewed risk-off rotation across cryptocurrencies, spurred softer risk appetite and renewed concerns around the timing of rate cuts. In this environment, XRP - known for its relatively high beta compared with stalwarts like Bitcoin - came under disproportionate pressure as traders reduced leveraged exposure and sought liquidity.

​Leverage dynamics significantly magnified the decline. In the run-up to the downturn, derivatives data showed a rebuilt concentration of speculative long positions as participants positioned for continued momentum. When prices failed to extend higher and instead breached key technical support levels, stop-loss orders were hit and liquidations gathered pace. The forced unwinding of leveraged longs drove selling pressure beyond what spot orders alone would have produced, creating a feedback loop that pushed XRP sharply lower.

​Institutional flows echoed this shift in sentiment. Early in 2026, activity in XRP-linked investment products alternated between inflows and outflows, suggesting tactical allocation rather than broad conviction. During the recent sell-off, the noticeable absence of strong institutional dip-buying - particularly from larger asset managers - left XRP exposed to sustained downward pressure. Unlike in some other markets where institutional capital has acted as a stabilising force, flows in and out of XRP structures were cautious, reinforcing volatility rather than dampening it.

​Ecosystem-specific factors also played a role. Although discussions around regulatory clarity and exchange traded product (ETP) access have persisted, tangible progress has been incremental rather than transformative. Without clear, near-term catalysts for adoption or new product launches, traders have focused more heavily on macro indicators and short-term technical levels. This dynamic contributed to a lack of conviction at key price supports, making it easier for stop-loss cascades to deepen the sell-off.

​Looking ahead, XRP's trajectory will likely hinge on whether broader market sentiment stabilises and whether both institutional and retail confidence can rebuild without renewed liquidation pressure. Continued macro uncertainty - including debates over rate policy, risk appetite and liquidity - suggests that volatility could remain elevated.

​For now, last week's sharp sell-off serves as a reminder that even assets with strong structural narratives are vulnerable to sudden shifts in sentiment, leverage unwinds and tactical positioning when broader markets turn risk-averse.

​The episode highlights that, in the absence of clear catalysts and in a high-beta environment, short-term dynamics can overwhelm even well-anchored longer-term narratives.

​XRP bearish case:

​While XRP remains below its 6 February high at $1.5406 on a daily chart closing basis, downside pressure should retain the upper hand with Monday's $1.3724 low being eyed. Further down lies the $1.3495 early November 2021 high which may also be revisited.

​XRP bullish case:

​If XRP were to see a rise above the 6 February high at $1.5406, the $1.6000 region would be targeted and may push the early February high at $1.6778 to the fore.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral with a bearish bias while below the 6 February high at $1.5406.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 6 February high at $1.5406, targeting the $1.3724 - $1.3495 support zone.

XRP support and resistance data analysis chart Source: IG Source: IG XRP daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.