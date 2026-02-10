10Th International Food Exhibition Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Tuesday inaugurated the 10th Jordan International Food Exhibition (Jordan Food) at Mecca Mall, featuring both local and international participation.

Representing the Prime Minister, Qudah toured the pavilions of the participating companies at the exhibition, which is organised by the International Promoters Company (IPCO) to coincide with the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

During the tour, the minister was briefed on the advanced level of the Jordanian food industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qudah highlighted the significance of exhibitions in marketing Jordanian products, noting that the domestic market is of "paramount" importance.

He added that such events serve as a gateway for high-quality Jordanian products to enter regional and global markets.

The minister pointed out that the majority of participating firms are Jordanian, stressing that the exhibition's tenth consecutive edition provides national products with an incentive to enhance their competitiveness and quality.

Qudah underscored that the ministry monitors market prices on a daily basis. He noted that price fluctuations are linked to various factors, most notably global prices, as the cost of both locally manufactured and imported final products or raw materials is heavily dependent on international market trends.

The minister said that the ministry's role is to ensure that local price levels align with global trends and to prevent any unjustified price hikes.

Qudah assured that essential goods are available at reasonable prices, noting that 65 per cent of basic food items have seen no price increase.

He added that 20 per cent of goods experienced a decrease in price, while 15 per cent saw a minor increase ranging between 5 and 7 per cent, which he described as "insignificant".

"Monitoring will be intensified during Ramadan through a dedicated observatory that tracks food prices daily", the minister said.

Qudah also said that Jordan's strategic reserve of food commodities exceeds required safety levels the global safety threshold typically covers two months, Jordan's reserves for most goods extend beyond that period, with some lasting between three to four months.

He added that the strategic reserve for wheat, a key commodity, is sufficient for nine months.

For his part, IPCO Director General Raed Abu Saadeh said that the exhibition is a major national event that focuses on local industries, providing an opportunity for citizens and visitors to witness the high quality and diversity of Jordan's food imports and domestic products.

Abu Saadeh noted that the exhibition will be open daily from 2:00pm to 10:00pm for five days, with free admission and direct sales to the public.

The exhibition serves as an important platform for companies seeking to enter the Jordanian market, offering insights into local consumer preferences and market characteristics.