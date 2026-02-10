403
Al Hussein Irbid Stun Esteghlal To Edge Closer To Historic ACL2 Quarter-Final
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Al Hussein Irbid took a massive step towards the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) quarter-finals on Tuesday night, securing a gritty 1-0 victory over Iranian giants Esteghlal Tehran in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter. In a match shifted to Dubai's Al Rashid Stadium, the reigning Jordanian Pro League champions-affectionately known as "The Royal" by their faithful-delivered a performance defined by tactical discipline and clinical execution. From the opening whistle, the contest was a cagey affair. Esteghlal, boasting a storied continental pedigree, dominated the early possession and thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 64th minute. Yasser Asani found the back of the net, sparking celebrations on the Iranian bench, but the joy was short-lived. Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed, breathing new life into the Jordanian side. Al Hussein remained compact, absorbing pressure and looking to exploit the Iranians on the counter-attack as the humidity of the Gulf evening began to take its toll. The breakthrough arrived in the 78th minute and sent the traveling Jordanian supporters into raptures. A swift transition saw the ball find its way to Youssef Abu Jalboush, better known as "Sisa". The midfielder showed immense composure inside the area, slotting a precise finish out of the box past the Esteghlal custodian to silence the Iranian bench. Despite a frantic late push from the Tehran side, Al Hussein held firm. The defensive pairing showed remarkable communication, ensuring that the slender lead remained intact until the final whistle. This continental success comes as no surprise to followers of the local game. Al Hussein Irbid currently sits at the top of the Jordanian Pro League table with 31 points, maintaining a slim but vital lead over rivals Faisali and Al Ramtha. Their ability to balance a grueling domestic title defence with the pressures of Asian competition has marked them as the team to beat this season. While the victory is a landmark result for the club, the job is only half-done. Al Hussein Irbid now carries a precious one-goal advantage back to the North of Jordan. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, at the Al Hassan International Stadium in Irbid. With a packed house expected, the "Yellow Giants" are favorites to finish the task and secure their place among the continent's elite in the final eight.
