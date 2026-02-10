Aster DM Healthcare Unveils Game Changing Projects Set To Redefine The Future Of Healthcare For People Of UAE - Aetoswir...

In alignment with Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Aster DM Healthcare revealed game changing projects in the pipeline, worth an investment of AED 1 billion, aimed at making worldclass healthcare locally available in the UAE and redefining the future of healthcare access for the people of the country.

One of the largest and fastest-growing integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, Aster DM Healthcare's robust integrated healthcare model today includes 15 hospitals, 126 clinics, and 338 pharmacies in the Middle East, serving all segments of society with a strong focus on providing quality care. Supported by myAster – region's leading omnichannel healthcare app, the group is scaling its footprint to serve 75 million people annually over the next five years, up from the current 17.6 million people. In addition to UAE, the company is expanding its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through a committed investment of USD 250 million across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health.

Commenting on Aster's progressive plans, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said,“For nearly four decades, Aster has been guided by a single purpose - to make quality healthcare accessible to every community we serve. Today's announcement reflects our deep commitment to the UAE, a country that has consistently championed innovation, excellence and patient-centricity in healthcare. Through these projects, we are strengthening local capacity, bringing advanced treatments closer to patients, and contributing to the UAE's long-term vision of being a global hub for healthcare. We are thankful to our partners like Fajr Capital and consortium of investors who believed in our vision and have been supporting us in our journey across the region.”

Speaking at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said,“The future of healthcare will be defined by advanced clinical capability and intelligent digital integration - and the UAE is setting the pace for this transformation. Our AED 1 billion pipeline is not only about adding beds or infrastructure; it is about enabling world-class care pathways locally, supported by technology, specialized talent and a connected patient experience. The new hospitals, three new robotic surgery platforms being added to the existing network, advanced robotic rehabilitation centre bringing in 18 super specialized robots and Sharjah's first private multi-organ transplant centre, are few of the projects that will help us stay ahead of the curve in meeting fast evolving patient needs and enhance outcomes; while we continue working with the government and partners to redefine industry standards.”

Major UAE expansion: Two New hospitals and expansion of Aster Hospital Al Qusais

Aster DM Healthcare announced plans to open two new multi-specialty hospitals in Dubai, located in Studio City and Discovery Gardens, adding over 250 beds to the group's current ~920-bed UAE capacity. Once operational, the new facilities are expected to serve over 560,000 additional patients annually, while creating 675+ new healthcare jobs.

In addition, there are plans to expand Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, through a new annex building. The expansion will add 122 operational beds, strengthening Aster's Centre of Excellence for Oncology and other high-demand specialties. The project envisages investment of AED 300 million, with the expanded facility expected to be operational by end of 2028.

Medcare's Multi-Organ Transplant Centre – the 1st private organ transplant centre in Sharjah and Northern Emirates

The company has received approval to establish its first multi-organ transplant centre in the UAE. To be operated by Medcare Hospital in Sharjah, the centre will bring together leading international experts, multidisciplinary clinical teams, and world-class infrastructure to deliver advanced organ transplant care - marking a major step forward in the UAE's ability to provide complex tertiary and quaternary treatment locally.

Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre in Dubai

Following the success of Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre in Muscat, Aster is bringing the centre to UAE. With established international history of helping people with severe neurological and mobility disorders regain movement, the centre will bring in 18 robotic devices including US FDA-approved technologies like robotic exoskeletons, brain–computer interface systems, neuromodulation therapies, and advanced gait and upper-limb rehabilitation solutions. The centre would also support neuroplasticity-driven recovery for neurological, spinal, stroke-related, and mobility conditions. Patients in UAE will be able to easily access advanced treatment locally without the need to travel abroad.

The centre will also house a first of its kind Advanced Paediatric Neurorehabilitation Centre dedicated to supporting children with ASD, ADHD, Cerebral Palsy, Intellectual Disability and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Built on internationally proven rehabilitation models, the centre will introduce a futuristic ecosystem combining AI-enabled cognitive mapping, immersive VR-based learning, digital brain-training platforms and US FDA-approved neuromodulation-supported technologies, along with structured developmental therapies.

Advanced Treatment, Robotic surgeries and Medical Excellence

Medcare became the first hospital in the world to treat an international patient with Itvisma, a revolutionary intrathecal gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The group also announced further strengthening of its robotic surgery capabilities. While robotic surgery platforms like Da Vinci have been introduced earlier across the network, the company is now introducing the latest model to further enable precision-led, minimally invasive procedures.

Aster's Centers of Excellence (CoE) across specialities like Cardiac Sciences, Gastroenterology, Urology, Ortho & Spine, Pediatrics, Ob-Gyn and NICU continue to be recognised for strong clinical outcomes, world-class facilities and advanced medical innovation - delivered by leading doctors known for setting benchmarks in patient care.

Thrive by myAster – Advanced 100 biomarker intelligence for preventive health

myAster is introducing a comprehensive preventive health assessment powered by a 100-biomarker test, designed to move healthcare beyond episodic check-ups toward proactive, personalized wellness. By analysing biomarkers across blood health, cardiac function, metabolism, hormones, inflammation, and nutrition as one connected system, Thrive will help identify early signals and potential imbalances before symptoms appear. Insights will be reviewed by qualified doctors and delivered through the myAster digital platform, enabling individuals to better understand their health and take informed, preventive action for long-term wellbeing.

AI, Technology and Digital Transformation

Aster has been prioritizing AI enabled advanced diagnostics to better equip its doctors and medical professionals in serving patients. Medcare's Cardio Explorer and Air doc machine are a few examples of advanced diagnostics that have been introduced to help patients with early identification of disease biomarkers and undertake appropriate preventive intervention. Similarly, the company is exploring ways to introduce a unified HIS system for seamless patient experience across its facilities in UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and KSA.

WHX 2026 Participation Highlights

This year, at the World Health Expo 2026, Aster Pharmacy exhibited 38 brands from 15 countries, alongside key business units including Medcare, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, Aster Opticals, and myAster. A key highlight of Aster Pharmacy's presence was the launch of seven new brands in the UAE. Among these, Aster introduced NDL, a premium sports nutrition brand backed by Rafael Nadal, marking the brand's first expansion from Spain into the UAE market. This follows the recent introduction of Aster Pharmacy's new wellness destination at The Point in Marina – where people can shop, consult and experience their health products before purchase. These milestones reflect Aster's continued commitment to bringing global health, wellness, and lifestyle innovations to the UAE, enhancing consumer choice and promoting healthier living.

Through sustained expansion, digital integration, and a strong focus on wellness and preventive care, Aster DM Healthcare continues to shape a future-ready healthcare ecosystem for the GCC. Aster DM Healthcare is the second largest healthcare delivery company in the UAE as per HBI, while Aster DM Healthcare India has emerged as the third largest company in India following its merger with Blackstone-led Quality Care group.

Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”. The organisation's robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 126 clinics, and 338 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

