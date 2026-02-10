MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rohto Landscaping, a West Bloomfield-based contractor serving Metro Detroit and Oakland County, is expanding an integrated design-build approach that aligns pool and spa installation, patios, and landscape construction within one coordinated plan. The company said the goal is to reduce handoffs between trades by establishing layout, elevations, drainage considerations, and sequencing before construction begins. Rohto Landscaping added that projects are planned as a unified outdoor environment rather than separate upgrades completed at different times.

The company said many homeowners are looking for outdoor spaces that support daily use and entertaining, with clear transitions between water features, gathering areas, and planting design. Rohto Landscaping described its planning as centered on how people move through the yard, where sightlines land from inside the home, and how surface changes will perform across seasons. The company said these decisions are made early so the finished space reads as one cohesive retreat.

“An outdoor retreat works best when every element is designed to work together, not compete for space,” said Jon Martinez, Communications Team, Rohto Landscaping.“We coordinate the plan from the first site walk so the build stays organized and the finished yard feels intentional.”

Rohto Landscaping said its expanded services include outdoor living environments that combine hardscape construction, landscape installation, and water features under one project plan. Depending on property conditions and homeowner goals, projects can include patios, walkways, steps, retaining and seating walls, and planting areas that frame functional zones. The company said the approach is intended to keep grading and structural considerations aligned across the full scope.

For homeowners pursuing a luxury pool, Rohto Landscaping said early design decisions are used to connect the water feature to surrounding hardscapes and landscape edges in a way that supports circulation and long-term performance. The company added that the relationship between the pool footprint, decking layout, and adjacent planting areas is treated as one composition. Rohto Landscaping said this planning is intended to minimize late-stage changes that can occur when components are designed in isolation.

Rohto Landscaping said Michigan conditions can shape how outdoor projects are planned and built, particularly where freeze-and-thaw cycles and seasonal rainfall affect site stability. The company noted that general considerations include subgrade evaluation, base preparation beneath patios and walkways, and drainage planning that helps move water away from structures and high-use zones. Rohto Landscaping said these issues are evaluated early because they influence elevations, material choices, and the order of construction.

Rohto Landscaping said its work reflects Detroit landscaping needs that often involve regrading and drainage corrections alongside durable hardscape construction suited to local weather patterns. The company added that integrated planning helps connect functional decisions, such as where water is directed, with the visible design so performance needs do not appear as afterthoughts. Rohto Landscaping said the intent is to preserve clean transitions between areas while addressing practical site constraints.

The company said its service area covers Metro Detroit and Oakland County, with projects managed from West Bloomfield. Rohto Landscaping did not provide pricing or timelines, noting that scope, access, and site conditions vary by property. The company added that the integrated model is intended for homeowners who want a consistent finished look across pool surrounds, patios, and landscape elements.

Rohto said projects typically begin with a site walk to review existing conditions, homeowner priorities, and logistical constraints such as access, drainage paths, and grade changes. The company said design development may include layout planning and renderings when needed to illustrate how water features, patios, and landscape areas relate before construction starts. Rohto added that build phases are planned to keep excavation, base prep, hardscape installation, and final landscape work aligned.

The company also referenced general homeowner education resources available on its website, describing information intended to help homeowners understand planning considerations and common sequencing for integrated outdoor projects. Rohto said the materials aim to reduce uncertainty by clarifying how design decisions connect to construction realities in a climate with wide seasonal swings. The company added that the information is presented in non-proprietary terms.

Rohto Landscaping said landscapers in Detroit requests often involve aligning new outdoor construction with the existing character of a property, including how edges, planting lines, and surface transitions read from the home and from the street. Integrating construction and landscape work helps maintain design continuity across phases. Rohto added that the approach is intended to support a consistent finished appearance when multiple scopes are completed as one plan.

Recent customer feedback cited workmanship and communication during project delivery. Luke Jonna said he and his father were impressed with the quality of the work and expected to use the company again the following year. Free Reign described a fantastic experience, noting professionalism and responsiveness and saying the team understood what was wanted and brought the vision to life down to small details.

“Homeowners want to know what's happening next and why, especially when a backyard is being rebuilt in phases,” said Jon Martinez, Communications Team, Rohto Landscaping.“We focus on communication and coordination so the plan stays clear from design through completion.”

Rohto Landscaping said its lawn service Detroit Michigan support may be relevant for homeowners who want seasonal upkeep that complements new outdoor investments. The company added that upkeep considerations can be discussed during planning so homeowners understand what may be required to maintain plantings and hardscape edges over time. Rohto Landscaping said maintenance needs depend on each property's goals and conditions.

About Rohto Landscaping

Rohto Landscaping is an outdoor living and landscape contractor based in West Bloomfield, Michigan, serving Metro Detroit and Oakland County. The company provides integrated design-build services that can combine pool and spa environments, patios, hardscapes, and landscape construction into cohesive outdoor settings. Rohto Landscaping also offers broader landscaping services aligned with the project scope and site conditions.