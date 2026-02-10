403
Trusted By Top Brands On Every Stage, Smartstage Earns Business From Touring Production And Global Icon: Metallica
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- From global tours to one-night spectacles, Smartstage's name has become synonymous with dependability. The company's recent work with Metallica 's touring team reinforced that trust, providing durable, precision-built systems capable of withstanding months of continuous travel and daily load-ins.
For Smartstage, legacy credibility comes from innovative stage engineering solutions and providing decades of on-site, first-hand support for live concert staging solutions. Each project delivers the same standard of safety, reliability, and audience experience, regardless of scale or client profile.
“Credibility comes from repetition... doing the same thing right every time," said Nate Smith, Managing Partner at Smartstage. "Our reputation comes from five decades of showing up prepared and delivering under pressure. Smartstage makes experiences, not excuses.”
Smartstage's long list of touring stage rental partnerships includes live touring acts, corporate showcases, and high-stakes installations for brands that demand certainty under pressure. For more information on Smartstage's production partnerships, visit
About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.
