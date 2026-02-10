Onewell Health Care Launches Family Engagement & Support Services Department To Strengthen Support For The IDD Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OneWell Health Care, a multi-state provider of person-centered services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), today announced the launch of its Family Engagement & Support Services Department in Pennsylvania. The new department is designed to strengthen how families are supported as they navigate services, planning, transitions, and long-term considerations for their adult family members with IDD.

As part of the launch, OneWell Health Care announced the appointment of Marla Langley as Manager of Family Engagement & Support Services. In this role, Langley will lead the development and implementation of family-focused education, engagement, and support initiatives, bringing both professional expertise and lived understanding to the work.

“Families carry an enormous amount-emotionally, practically, and mentally-often without enough structured support,” said Langley.“My goal is to make sure families feel informed, heard, and supported through every stage of their journey, especially when they're thinking about the future and asking difficult questions. No family should have to navigate that alone.”

The Family Engagement & Support Services Department was created to address a critical and often underserved need within IDD services: ensuring families feel informed, connected, and supported while navigating complex systems, transitions, and long-term planning. The department provides education, engagement, navigation, and continuity of support, while remaining fully aligned with OneWell's operational, regulatory, and compliance framework.

In her role, Langley will work closely with Brandon Cherry, supporting IDD leadership and partnering across Operations, Human Resources, and Compliance teams to strengthen family engagement, improve service utilization, and support staffing and service continuity.

“Strong family engagement is essential to delivering effective, person-centered IDD services,” said Cherry.“This department allows us to be more intentional and proactive in how we support families, while remaining aligned with operational standards and regulatory responsibilities. Marla's leadership will strengthen both the family experience and service continuity.”

The department aligns with Pennsylvania ODP 6100 requirements related to family education and support. It does not replace advocacy services, including legal advocacy, but instead serves as a supportive resource for families seeking guidance, reassurance, and a trusted space to think through important life decisions. Families can expect a listening ear, thoughtful guidance, and consistent support during periods of uncertainty or transition.

As the department launches in Pennsylvania, OneWell Health Care will closely track outcomes and impact to ensure meaningful benefits for families and operational stability. Based on results, the organization plans to thoughtfully expand the model to additional states.

Through this initiative, OneWell Health Care continues to advance its mission of delivering compassionate, person-centered support-ensuring families are informed, supported, and never navigating the system alone.