EUR/USD Forex Signal 10/02: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2080. Add a stop-loss at 1.1790. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1790. Add a stop-loss at 1.2080.
Most importantly, the US will release the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Friday. The most recent estimates show that the headline CPI dropped from 2.7% in December to 2.5% in January, while the core CPI fell from 2.6% to 2.5%. If these estimates are correct, it may incentivize the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the coming months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD pair bounced back, reaching its highest level since January 30th. It has remained above the ascending trendline, which connects the lowest swings since May last year.The pair completed a break-and-retest pattern by moving back to the key support level at 1.1797, its highest level in December last year. It also moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.2080. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the key target at 1.2100. A drop below the key support level at 1.1795 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment