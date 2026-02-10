403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal 10/02: Bullish Forecast (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800.
These numbers come a week after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates unchanged, with Governor Andrew Bailey predicting that it may cut rates in March.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has retreated in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.3876 to a low of 1.3500. It settled at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the two lines of the Stochastic Oscillator have pointed upwards. It is also nearing the crucial resistance level at 1.3727.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3875, its highest level this year. A drop below the key support level at 1.3500 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment