AUD/USD Signal Today - 10/02: New 3-Year High Price (Chart)
- Risk 0.25% Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7100, $0.7200, or $0.7300. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7045, $0.7004, or $0.6947. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
