Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AUD/USD Signal Today - 10/02: New 3-Year High Price (Chart)

2026-02-10 02:16:23
MENAFN
  • Risk 0.25%
  • Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.

Short Trade Ideas
  • Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7100, $0.7200, or $0.7300.
  • Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.
  • Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.
  • Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

  • Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7045, $0.7004, or $0.6947.
  • Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.
  • Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.
  • Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Analysis

In my previous AUD/USD forecast last Tuesday, I wrote that we were more likely to see a rise over the day than anything else.

The major move of the day was upwards, but the end result was a consolidation.

The picture is looking more bullish now, with the Australian Dollar outperforming every other major currency over both the long and short time. The US Dollar has regained a bit of strength but remain within a long-term bearish trend. The Fed is on a path of rate cuts, albeit a slow one, while the RBA just hiked rates, so there are good fundamental reasons to look to the long side here.

Technically, we see the price breaking to a new 3-year high but failing to hold. However, the bearish retracement is mild, so there is still reason to look for a long trade from a significant bounce.

I will be very comfortable taking a long trade today from a bullish bounce at a key support level.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the AUD. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Retail Sales data at 1:30pm London time today.

Daily Forex

