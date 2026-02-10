NASDAQ 100 Forecast Today 10/02:NASDAQ 100 Walking Uphill
Over the longer term, I do anticipate that the Nasdaq 100 will end up being a winner, but I recognize that we could get the occasional shock over the next couple of weeks that makes things a little bit difficult. The 200-day EMA sits right at the 24,000 level, so that's something to watch. Underneath there, we have the 23,800 level offering support as well. Ultimately, I believe this is a situation where you continue to buy dips, but it will be noisy along the way as we try to kick off the longer-term trends.
