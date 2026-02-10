Dubai Real Estate Transactions Surge In January 2026 Versus January 2025, Reflecting Continued Market Strength

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's real estate sector has demonstrated exceptional strength and accelerating momentum, with market performance in January 2026 significantly outperforming January 2025 in both transaction volumes and total sales value. The data highlights a resilient and expanding market, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global real estate investment destination.

In January 2025, Dubai's property market recorded approximately 14,000 transactions valued at around AED 44 billion, reflecting strong investor activity at the start of the year. By January 2026, market momentum had accelerated significantly, with 21,884 transactions registered and total transaction value reaching AED 107.96 billion, marking a substantial increase in both deal volume and capital inflows.

This sharp rise in activity reflects growing investor confidence and deeper market liquidity, supported by continued demand across the residential, commercial, and luxury property segments. Robust off-plan performance, alongside strong participation from both regional and international buyers, has further strengthened Dubai's real estate ecosystem.

Commenting on the market's trajectory, Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge emphasized the strength of Dubai's real estate fundamentals:

“The strong growth in January 2026 compared to January 2025 clearly reflects a market that is not slowing down, but strengthening. We continue to see high investor confidence, strong demand across all property segments, and sustained interest in both off-plan and ready developments. Dubai's real estate sector today is driven by long-term growth, infrastructure expansion, and a stable regulatory environment, making it one of the most attractive investment markets globally.”

Aamil Tabani further highlighted that the significant increase in transaction value indicates improving asset quality and long-term investor commitment to Dubai's real estate market.

Within this rapidly expanding market landscape, Golden Bridge has played a strategic role in supporting Dubai's real estate growth. The company has successfully managed and marketed multiple large-scale developments, delivering strong sales performance.

“Golden Bridge's continued growth mirrors the strength of Dubai's real estate market,” Aamil Tabani added.“Our focus remains on delivering value-driven solutions, building long-term partnerships, and contributing meaningfully to the city's real estate success story.”

As Dubai continues to set new records in transaction performance and investment inflows, the market outlook remains highly positive. With strong economic fundamentals, increasing global investor interest, and ongoing development initiatives, Dubai's real estate sector is well-positioned for sustained growth in the years ahead with Golden Bridge remaining at the forefront of this evolution.

