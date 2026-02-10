VEC Strengthens Family Veterinary Services With Dr. Martin's Appointment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) From Routine Check-ups to Advanced Endoscopy: Building a“Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery” Lifeline for Every Stage of a Pet's Life

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 February 2026 – As a leading animal medical institution in Hong Kong, the Veterinary Emergency Centre (VEC) has always been committed to providing the most comprehensive and reliable health protection for pets. To further enhance its“General Family Vet” care experience, VEC is pleased to announce the official appointment of Dr. Martin, a professional general practitioner. Dr. Martin will lead a wide range of outpatient services, covering everything from routine physical examinations, dental care, and geriatric/pediatric care to advanced endoscopic procedures. This appointment reinforces VEC's one-stop health commitment of“from prevention to recovery,” serving as a trusted medical backbone for pet owners.

VEC is dedicated to integrating its professional 24-hour emergency mechanism with in-depth general care. Equipped with advanced medical systems-including sophisticated operating theaters, Intensive Care Units (ICU), and CT scanners-VEC ensures precision in every step from routine screenings to deep diagnostics. Through a rigorous triage process, the centre can immediately respond to emergencies such as accidental ingestion of foreign objects, ensuring no delay in life-saving treatment. This round-the-clock intensive care capability provides the most stable support for endoscopy, dental care, and soft tissue surgery, achieving seamless protection from preventive medicine to the recovery phase.

Starting from Prevention: Building a Health Defense Line for the Entire Life Cycle

VEC's professional dental care services for cats and dogs aim to maintain healthy teeth and gums, ensuring pets live longer and healthier lives. Many pet owners may be unaware that dental disease is one of the most common health issues in pets; up to 80% of dogs and cats begin to suffer from dental problems around the age of three. Dental disease not only causes discomfort but can also allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, leading to more serious conditions such as kidney, heart, and metabolic diseases.

Regular dental care helps prevent various health issues and reduces the risk of pain or gum infections. Early detection of dental problems significantly improves a pet's quality of life. With extensive clinical experience, Dr. Martin excels at handling the diverse care needs of pets from puppy/kittenhood to their senior years. He firmly believes that excellent medical care should not stop at“treatment” but must begin with“prevention.”

“The role of a general family vet is to accompany pets through every stage of their lives,” says Dr. Martin.“Through regular physical exams, oral care, and ultrasound monitoring, we can detect potential health risks early and intervene before a disease develops. This not only alleviates the pet's suffering but also significantly enhances their quality of life.” Dr. Martin also reminds pet owners:“Prevention is better than cure. Owners should pay attention to subtle but persistent changes in daily life, such as appetite, water intake, weight, and behavior patterns. These are often the most overlooked aspects of a health check-up.”

Case Study: Advanced Endoscopy Saves Pet from Major Surgery

Dr. Martin holds a keen interest in endoscopy and soft tissue surgery, utilizing advanced equipment for precise diagnosis. He recently handled a memorable emergency case involving Taro, a mischievous Jack Russell Terrier. While his owner was playing a board game, Taro curiously swallowed a die, leading to immediate vomiting and loss of appetite.

Facing this critical situation, Dr. Martin leveraged his clinical experience to perform an endoscopic procedure during the“golden window” of time. This allowed him to successfully retrieve the foreign object from Taro without the need for invasive surgery, avoiding the trauma and risks associated with traditional laparotomy. Taro recovered rapidly after the procedure and was able to return home the same day.

Dr. Martin's diagnostic and treatment philosophy aligns perfectly with VEC's core values. Supported by VEC's robust 24-hour emergency infrastructure and high-end equipment, Dr. Martin provides immediate, high-level endoscopic treatment for sudden cases like Taro's, saving critical time and reducing the risks associated with hospital transfers.

Seamless Trilingual Communication: Caring for the Vet-Patient Relationship with a“Family-First” Heart

Beyond his medical expertise, Dr. Martin's linguistic advantages provide transparency and psychological support for pet owners. Graduating from the University of Edinburgh in 2018, Dr. Martin is fluent in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Not only can he manage various soft tissue surgeries and endoscopic treatments, but his“internal and external” versatility allows him to communicate accurately and warmly with pet owners from diverse backgrounds, helping them choose the most suitable treatment plans.

He practices medicine under the philosophy of“Caring for pets and owners with a family-first heart.” Dr. Martin believes that effective communication can alleviate the anxiety owners feel when their pets are ill, building a deep bond of trust.“I hope every owner who enters the consultation room can feel the sincerity of 'treating pets as our own,'” he adds.“When we treat patients as family, the diagnosis becomes deeper and the treatment warmer.” This human-centric communication model helps address not only the pet's physiological pain but also supports the owner through the ups and downs of the treatment process.

By combining VEC's powerful hardware and 24-hour emergency system with compassionate, detailed communication, the addition of Dr. Martin ensures that the“General Family Vet” experience remains person-centered, helping pet families build a stronger and more transparent health defense line.

