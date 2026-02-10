Rivian Deepens Digital Play Beyond The Car

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Rivian Automotive is quietly extending its software footprint beyond the dashboard, with work under way on an Apple Watch companion app that signals a broader push into connected vehicle experiences ahead of its next phase of growth. Code references found within Rivian's iPhone application point to functionality designed for the Apple Watch, suggesting the electric vehicle maker is preparing to let drivers interact with their vehicles directly from their wrists.

The discovery has drawn attention because Rivian has not publicly announced the feature, yet the references appear deliberate rather than experimental. The code indicates support for common vehicle interactions such as lock and unlock controls, charging status checks and climate-related prompts. While such features are already available through Rivian's mobile app, extending them to a wearable device reflects a strategy focused on convenience, constant connectivity and deeper integration into customers' daily routines.

Rivian has positioned software as a central pillar of its business model, differentiating itself from traditional automakers by building much of its digital stack in-house. From over-the-air updates to driver assistance improvements, the company has emphasised that its vehicles are designed to evolve after delivery. The Apple Watch project aligns with that philosophy, reinforcing the idea that Rivian vehicles are part of a broader digital ecosystem rather than standalone products.

The timing of the development is also notable. Rivian is preparing for the launch of the R2, its more affordable midsize SUV platform expected to play a critical role in expanding the company's addressable market. As Rivian works to move beyond early adopters and adventure-focused buyers, seamless digital touchpoints are increasingly seen as a competitive advantage. A smartwatch app may appear incremental, but it reflects a larger ambition to reduce friction in ownership and to keep users engaged between drives.

Connected vehicle features have become a key battleground across the electric vehicle sector. Tesla has long offered Apple Watch compatibility through third-party apps, and several legacy automakers have experimented with wearable integrations for remote access and alerts. Rivian's approach differs in that it appears to be building first-party support rather than relying on external developers, allowing tighter control over security, design and feature rollouts.

Security remains a central concern in any expansion of digital access points. Allowing vehicle controls on a wearable device raises questions around authentication, accidental inputs and data protection. Rivian has previously highlighted its use of encrypted communications and multi-layer authentication within its mobile apps, and similar safeguards are expected to underpin any Watch-based functionality. Industry specialists note that wearables can enhance security when paired with biometric authentication, but only if implemented with rigorous safeguards.

The move also reflects broader trends in how automakers view software revenue and customer relationships. As vehicles become increasingly defined by code, companies are seeking ways to monetise digital services or to build loyalty through differentiated experiences. While Rivian has not signalled any intent to charge separately for wearable integration, the feature could support premium services in the future, such as advanced notifications, energy insights or personalised driving data summaries.

For Rivian, the Apple Watch effort fits into a wider recalibration of priorities. The company has focused on controlling costs, streamlining manufacturing and delaying major capital expenditure while maintaining investment in core technologies. Software development, by comparison, offers a relatively capital-light way to enhance the product and strengthen brand identity. Each incremental feature can reinforce Rivian's image as a technology-forward automaker rather than a niche EV producer.

Market analysts view such moves as important signals to investors as well as customers. Rivian's valuation and long-term prospects are closely tied to its ability to scale production while maintaining differentiation in a crowded EV market. Digital capabilities, including seamless app experiences and ecosystem integration, are increasingly part of that equation, particularly as competitors accelerate their own software roadmaps.

