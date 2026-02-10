Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Backtracks In Fight Against Corruption


2026-02-10 02:13:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has lost ground in the fight against corruption in the public sector. In the latest ranking by the organisation Transparency International, it has dropped one place to 6th place. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. 2 minutes
In the Corruption Perceptions Index published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored 80 out of 100 points, one less than in the previous year. This indicates an increased willingness to engage in corruption, the Swiss branch of the organisation wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

The organisation criticises the measures against corruption in Switzerland as inadequate. There is a lack of transparency in lobbying and rules for the transfer of civil servants to the private sector. There are hardly any strategies against corruption in the cantons and municipalities.

Swissinfo

