Switzerland Backtracks In Fight Against Corruption

In the Corruption Perceptions Index published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored 80 out of 100 points, one less than in the previous year. This indicates an increased willingness to engage in corruption, the Swiss branch of the organisation wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
The organisation criticises the measures against corruption in Switzerland as inadequate. There is a lack of transparency in lobbying and rules for the transfer of civil servants to the private sector. There are hardly any strategies against corruption in the cantons and municipalities.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland keeps profits derived from foreign bribery. It shouldn't.
This content was published on Oct 17, 2025 Switzerland should stop this practice. Not only for the sake of its reputation, but also for its own benefit, argues Andrew Dornbierer.Read more: Switzerland keeps profits derived from foreign bribery. It shoul
