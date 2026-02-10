Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss-Led Research Team Warns Against Tourism To Melting Glaciers

2026-02-10 02:13:52
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The onslaught on melting glaciers is becoming a problem. According to researchers, tourism could threaten the fragile ice landscapes that it actually wants to make tangible. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss-led research team warns against tourism to melting glaciers This content was published on February 10, 2026 - 09:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Forschungsteam warnt vor Tourismus zu schmelzenden Gletschern Original Read more: Forschungsteam warnt vor Tourismus zu schmelzenden Glets

An international team led by the University of Lausanne warns in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change that glacier landscapes could be“loved to death” by tourists. The researchers' commentary was published on Monday.

Awareness of climate change has strongly promoted so-called“last-chance tourism” to glaciers. The tourism industry is responding to this with technical measures such as covering ice surfaces with geotextiles or more infrastructure.

+ Why the Swiss are leading efforts to track melting glaciers

The researchers criticise such adaptations. They would not address the causes of climate change and could create new problems such as microplastic pollution or increase the carbon footprint, for example by offering tourist helicopter flights.

