Crans-Montana Officer Cites IT Changes For Delayed Fire Safety Checks

For the safety officer, who has been in office since May 2024, the problem lies in a change to the system for managing tasks and deadlines. This situation has made his job more difficult and contributed to delays in fire safety inspections, he told the public prosecutor's office on Friday. This information from Swiss public radio and television (RTS) in French-speaking Switzerland was confirmed to Keystone-SDA news agency by a source familiar with the case.

+ Former Crans-Montana safety officer questioned by prosecutors

The software used from 2009 to 2022 was developed for the Valais fire services, the canton of Valais told Keystone-SDA.“Subsequently, several municipalities used this provider's IT solution for specific tasks, in particular for fire safety checks. It was not up to the canton to intervene in these business relationships.”

Join the debate:

Translated from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....