Brazil Raises USD 4.5 Billion In Foreign Bonds

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil's National Treasury announced on Monday (9) the results of the country's first sovereign bond issuance in the international market in 2026. The operation, carried out in the United States, raised USD 4.5 billion, with the issuance of a new 10-year bond-the Global 2036-and the reopening of the 30-year Global 2056 bond.

With maturity on May 22, 2036, the Global 2036 was issued for USD 3.5 billion-a record volume for the National Treasury's 10-year bonds-paying 6.4% annual interest to investors. In addition, it carries a 6.25% annual coupon, paid semiannually in May and November.

The bond had a spread of 220 basis points (2.2 percentage points) above U.S. Treasury bonds. Both the interest rate and the spread serve as measures of risk for Brazilian bonds abroad-the lower they are, the lower the likelihood of the country defaulting on its external debt.

Regarding the 30-year bond, Brazil raised USD 1 billion, maturing on January 12, 2056. The bond will pay 7.3% annual interest, a 7.25% annual coupon, and a spread of 245 basis points (2.45 percentage points) over U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds.

The operation saw demand 2.7 times higher than the amount offered, with the order book (which measures investor interest) reaching approximately USD 12 billion. The operation was coordinated by HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander, and Sumitomo. The USD 4.5 billion raised will be added to Brazil's international reserves on February 19.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

