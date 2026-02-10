Rockbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF) Reports Initial Assay Results From Murdock Mountain Property In Nevada

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C.-based organic sedimentary phosphate explorer, announced continued progress interpreting assay results from the first six drill holes in the Upper Phosphatic Zone at Murdock Mountain, confirming a weighted average grade of 10.93% P2O5 supported by geochemical evidence showing the material functions as a naturally balanced, multi-nutrient mineral fertilizer aligned with organic and regenerative agriculture. Ongoing analysis indicates meaningful concentrations of calcium, magnesium, silicon, iron, and other beneficial micronutrients alongside ultra-low contaminants, positioning the UPZ as a clean, low-risk phosphate source with slow-release nutrient characteristics and a potential regulatory and market advantage over conventional phosphate products.

To view the full press release, visit

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN