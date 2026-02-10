Hydromer, Inc. Announces Expansion Into UV Coating And Curing Equipment Manufacturing
|
Hydromer, Inc
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
CONCORD, NC - February 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Hydromer, Inc. (OTC: HYDI) (the“Company”), a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant and antimicrobial coating technologies for over 40 years, was proud to announce its expansion into the manufacturing and global supply of leading-edge UV coating, curing and testing equipment. By integrating proprietary coatings and liners with high-performance machinery, Hydromer now provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for medical device manufacturers worldwide.
This integrated platform allows manufactures to correlate process parameters directly with performance outcomes, supporting compliance with SIO 13485 and FDA Quality System Regulations (21 CFR Part 820).
The Company's expanded equipment platform includes:
“Hydromer has long been focused on coating performance and manufacturing consistency,” said Michael Torti, CEO of Hydromer.“By manufacturing and supplying the equipment used to apply our industry-leading hydrophilic coatings, we eliminate technical barriers and help our clients reduce time to market while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory confidence.”
About Hydromer
Hydromer, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer R&D and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Our facilities are compliant to, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as the sale of proprietary coating formulations, automated coating with UV cure equipment, custom coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and hold patents worldwide.
Contact:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Hydromer's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Hydromer undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View the original release on
News Source: Hydromer, Inc
10.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hydromer, Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US4490011065
|EQS News ID:
|2274290
|
2274290 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment