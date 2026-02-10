Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Critical Minerals As Instruments Of Power: Project Vault And The New Geoeconomic Playbook

10.02.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - When the U.S. launches a $12 billion strategic critical minerals stockpile, it is no longer just“industrial policy.” It becomes a clear signal that critical minerals have shifted into the realm of power projection - central to national security, advanced technology capabilities and industrial sovereignty. That initiative, branded Project Vault, also serves as a market signal: governments are no longer content merely to discuss supply‐chain risk - they are pricing it, underwriting it and physically warehousing it. In effect, a new regime is emerging in which the rules of the game are being rewritten through allied coordination, standards‐based sourcing and strategic inventory, complementing traditional commodity fundamentals. Project Vault: A“Strategic Petroleum Reserve” Moment For Minerals Project Vault's goal is straightforward: stockpile minerals designated as“critical” to shield manufacturers from supply shocks and price volatility across industries such as automotive, technology, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. Crucially, Project Vault is not presented as a niche intervention. It is positioned as the backbone of a resilience architecture for the modern economy. Just as oil reserves once underwrote industrial continuity, mineral reserves are now being configured to secure the continuity of advanced manufacturing. From Geopolitics To Geoeconomics: Policy Now Shapes Minerals Markets Project Vault did not appear in a vacuum. It lands in a moment where allied governments are openly discussing price floors, minimum import prices, financing tools and supply partnerships to reduce reliance on concentrated supply chains, particularly those tied to processing capacity dominated by a single‐source country. In the U.S., the recent Section232 action on processed critical minerals emphasized negotiations with allied suppliers and signaled clear openness to price floors or minimum import prices over immediate blanket tariffs. This underscores a broader shift: governments are willing to actively shape market outcomes when strategic materials are at stake. More broadly, the trend appears to be moving from seeking the cheapest source to seeking the safest source. Take the U.S., Europe and Japan for one example. The three have created a Critical Minerals Trading Bloc as part of which they are moving their supply chains to resource-rich Canada, Australia and Brazil. They are opting to access supply close to home, reducing the likelihood of supply disruptions due to global conflict and unrest. Why Graphite Occupies A Key Position In This Power Shift If Project Vault represents an inflection point, allied producers stand to benefit - stockpiles and“friend‐shored” supply chains require reliable jurisdictions and transparent traceability. Graphite is a critical mineral foundational to industry across energy, AI‐scale data centers, aerospace systems and advanced technology platforms. The International Energy Agency consistently identifies graphite as a key energy‐transition mineral with strong demand growth across multiple scenarios. Yet the West's vulnerability is structural. The 2024 U.S. Geological Survey notes that the U.S. is 100% dependent on imports. And the problem is not only mining - processing bottlenecks create even greater exposure, as refining capacity is even more technologically complex and heavily concentrated abroad. Within the G7, Canada is the only country actively producing natural graphite, supported by significant geological resources and a growing industrial ecosystem. On the policy side, U.S. trade rules treat Canadian‐produced natural graphite as a trusted source, exempting it from the up to 150% tariffs and restrictions applied to imported material. In a world where governments are willing to warehouse months of supply to ensure strategic continuity, Canadian graphite could become both a safer and more economical choice for manufacturers and investors - reinforcing the U.S.–Canada alignment on industrial sovereignty and supply‐chain security. NMG: A Strategic Beneficiary? In a regime defined by national security, allied coordination and compliance-driven supply chains, companies that can offer integrated, traceable, value-added production in a stable jurisdiction move from“supplier” to“strategic infrastructure.” One potential beneficiary of all of this is Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX: NOU), which is positioning itself to be one of the largest fully integrated, carbon-neutral producers of natural graphite. With its mine in Quebec, Canada, NMG is positioned to capitalize on the policy architecture momentum. The Government of Canada has referred NMG's Matawinie Mine to the Major Projects Office, explicitly framing it as a nation‐building critical‐minerals initiative aligned with domestic value creation and allied supply resilience. The Matawinie Mine is set to be complemented by the Bécancour Battery Material Plant - exactly the type of“mine‐to‐advanced-materials” value chain allied governments are trying to secure within their borders. NMG has materially de-risked its commercial profile by securing multi-year, take-or-pay offtake agreements with the Government of Canada, Panasonic Energy and Traxys, covering 75% of its future graphite production across strategic, battery and refractory markets. This portfolio demonstrates a capacity to serve domestic and G7 industrial demand, strategic procurement needs and potentially future stockpile contributions. Critical minerals power the 21st‐century economy and natural graphite is among the most strategically leveraged inputs in that system. As the West moves to diversify away from excessive dependence on a single‐source country, Canada and companies like NMG are emerging as pivotal players in building secure, transparent, and resilient supply chains. To learn more about NMG, click here. Featured image from Adobe Stock. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. View the original release on

