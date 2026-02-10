Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A1 Telekom Austria Group Q4 And Full Year 2025 Results


2026-02-10 02:12:03
Telekom Austria AG
A1 Telekom Austria Group Q4 and full year 2025 results
10.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Highlights for Q4 and the full year 2025
Full year 2025:
  • Total revenues increased by 3.0%, driven by service revenue growth of 1.9% and higher
    equipment revenues
  • 3.7% EBITDA growth excluding one-offs and restructuring, due to 9.5% operational
    growth in CEE
  • Net result amounted to EUR 613 mn (2024: EUR 627 mn)
  • Net debt ex. leases reduced by EUR 283 mn; Net debt ex. leases/EBITDAaL reduced to
    0.0x at year-end 2025, net debt/EBITDA reduced to 0.9x
  • CAPEX increased by 2.8% to EUR 889 mn, due to 5G auction in Serbia
  • Free Cash Flow increased by 3.7% to EUR 596 mn despite higher spectrum CAPEX
  • Mobile subscriber growth of 11.3% year-on-year, RGU increase of 1.7% year-on-year
  • Q4 2025: Total revenues +1.1%, EBITDA excl. one-offs and restructuring +5.4%
  • Serbia: 5G auction concluded for EUR 100 mn; 5G activated in Dec` 2025
  • Dividend proposal for FY 2025: Increase to EUR 0.42 per share (2024: EUR 0.40)
  • Outlook 2026: Total revenue growth of 2-3%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 750 mn

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q4 and 1-12M of 2025

Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500


ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
