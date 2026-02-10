Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

A1 Telekom Austria Group Q4 and full year 2025 results

10.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Highlights for Q4 and the full year 2025

Full year 2025:

Total revenues increased by 3.0%, driven by service revenue growth of 1.9% and higher

equipment revenues

3.7% EBITDA growth excluding one-offs and restructuring, due to 9.5% operational

growth in CEE

Net result amounted to EUR 613 mn (2024: EUR 627 mn)

Net debt ex. leases reduced by EUR 283 mn; Net debt ex. leases/EBITDAaL reduced to

0.0x at year-end 2025, net debt/EBITDA reduced to 0.9x

CAPEX increased by 2.8% to EUR 889 mn, due to 5G auction in Serbia

Free Cash Flow increased by 3.7% to EUR 596 mn despite higher spectrum CAPEX

Mobile subscriber growth of 11.3% year-on-year, RGU increase of 1.7% year-on-year

Q4 2025: Total revenues +1.1%, EBITDA excl. one-offs and restructuring +5.4%

Serbia: 5G auction concluded for EUR 100 mn; 5G activated in Dec` 2025

Dividend proposal for FY 2025: Increase to EUR 0.42 per share (2024: EUR 0.40) Outlook 2026: Total revenue growth of 2-3%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 750 mn

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q4 and 1-12M of 2025

