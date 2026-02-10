A1 Telekom Austria Group Q4 And Full Year 2025 Results
Telekom Austria AG
Highlights for Q4 and the full year 2025
Full year 2025:
equipment revenues 3.7% EBITDA growth excluding one-offs and restructuring, due to 9.5% operational
growth in CEE Net result amounted to EUR 613 mn (2024: EUR 627 mn) Net debt ex. leases reduced by EUR 283 mn; Net debt ex. leases/EBITDAaL reduced to
0.0x at year-end 2025, net debt/EBITDA reduced to 0.9x CAPEX increased by 2.8% to EUR 889 mn, due to 5G auction in Serbia Free Cash Flow increased by 3.7% to EUR 596 mn despite higher spectrum CAPEX Mobile subscriber growth of 11.3% year-on-year, RGU increase of 1.7% year-on-year Q4 2025: Total revenues +1.1%, EBITDA excl. one-offs and restructuring +5.4% Serbia: 5G auction concluded for EUR 100 mn; 5G activated in Dec` 2025 Dividend proposal for FY 2025: Increase to EUR 0.42 per share (2024: EUR 0.40) Outlook 2026: Total revenue growth of 2-3%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 750 mn
Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q4 and 1-12M of 2025
