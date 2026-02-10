India & Greece Sign Declaration To Boost Defence Industry Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias on February 9 and reaffirmed the India–Greece Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting held in New Delhi, the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation between their indigenous defence industries by aligning India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with Greece's defence reforms under its 'Agenda 2030'.

A Joint Declaration of Intent was signed to strengthen defence industrial collaboration, envisaged as the foundation for developing a five-year roadmap in this area.

The Defence Ministers also reviewed regional and global security issues and noted the steady expansion of bilateral defence and strategic engagement.

A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was exchanged, outlining the framework for military-to-military engagements between the armed forces of the two countries.

Maritime cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting the shared outlook of the two historically maritime nations. In this context, Greece announced the decision to position a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.

Earlier, the Greek Defence Minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and inspected a tri-service guard of honour at the Manekshaw Centre.

During his visit, the Hellenic delegation also toured defence and industrial facilities in Bengaluru and interacted with defence public sector undertakings, industry representatives and start-ups in New Delhi.

The visit was described as reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and the Hellenic Republic, underpinned by longstanding and close ties between the two countries and their peoples.

(KNN Bureau)

