India's Cotton Output Estimate Unchanged At 317 Lakh Bales: Cotton Association Of India

MENAFN - KNN India)The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has maintained its estimate of India's total cotton pressing for the 2025–26 season at 317 lakh bales (of 170 kg each), with a margin of plus or minus 3 per cent.

The estimate remains unchanged from earlier projections, according to CAI's latest crop report released after a virtual meeting of its Crop Committee on February 9, 2026.

The committee, comprising representatives from major cotton-growing regions, said it will continue to closely monitor pressing trends and revise estimates if required in the coming months.

Consumption, Imports and Exports

CAI has also kept its cotton consumption estimate for the 2025–26 season unchanged at 305 lakh bales, lower than 314 lakh bales recorded last year. Cotton consumption up to January 31, 2026 is estimated at 104 lakh bales.

Cotton imports for the current season are pegged at 50 lakh bales, higher than 41 lakh bales in 2024–25. Imports of about 35 lakh bales are estimated to have arrived at Indian ports by the end of January 2026.

Exports are projected at 15 lakh bales for the season, compared with 18 lakh bales last year, with around 6 lakh bales shipped so far.

Supply, Surplus and Stocks

Total cotton supply for the 2025–26 season is estimated at 427.59 lakh bales, up from 392.59 lakh bales last year. This includes opening stocks of 60.59 lakh bales, current season pressing, and imports. As of end-January 2026, total availability is estimated at 316.17 lakh bales.

The available surplus for the season is projected at 122.59 lakh bales, significantly higher than 78.59 lakh bales in the previous year. Closing stocks as of September 30, 2026 are estimated at 107.59 lakh bales, nearly double the level recorded at the end of the previous season.

As of January 31, 2026, closing stocks are estimated at 206.17 lakh bales, with holdings spread across textile mills and other market participants, including the Cotton Corporation of India, ginners and traders.

(KNN Bureau)