India, Vietnam Explore Deeper Collaboration In Silk, Handloom & Textile Value Chains

MENAFN - KNN India)Senior Central Silk Board (CSB) officials along with leading Indian silk entrepreneurs recently undertook a five-day official visit to Vietnam in order to deepen bilateral cooperatyion in sericulture, silk and textiles.

During the visit, Dr. Naresh Babu N., Joint Secretary (Tech.), Central Silk Board invited the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) for Bharat Tex 2026 and interacted with the Vietnam Association of Craft Villages (VICRAFTS) on the promotion of handlooms and handicrafts, product development, village-level strategies, exports and policy support.

During the visit, the Indian delegation also called on Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa, Ambassador of India to Vietnam, at the Embassy of India, Hanoi, and discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the silk and textile sectors.

The delegation visited the historic Van Phuc Silk Craft Village in Hanoi and interacted with local weavers and artisans, gaining insights into its integrated model linking weaving, embroidery, design, fashion and market access, with key learnings for developing a sericulture-tourism model in India.

The delegation toured modern facilities, including automatic reeling units and mulberry farms, and also participated in major international exhibitions the Vietnam International Value Chain Exhibition 2026 (VIVC 2026) and the Vietnam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 (VGSF 2026)-at the Vietnam Exhibition Center, where the Central Silk Board stall showcasing Indian silk products attracted strong interest.

They interacted with local artisans, explored stitching techniques and innovative design practices, highlighted opportunities for product diversification and strengthened prospects for collaboration between India and Vietnam in the textiles and handicrafts sector.

(KNN Bureau)

