Revised PLI Textiles Scheme Draws Rs 10,789 Cr Investment, Rs 44,081 Cr Turnover Expected: Mos Textiles

The government is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles to encourage wider participation, especially from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

To broaden participation, the government reopened the application portal on August 1, 2025 and extended the deadline to March 31, 2026, citing strong industry response and interest from mid-sized firms.

The scheme was revised through a notification issued on October 9, 2025.

Under the amendments, the minimum investment requirement has been reduced by 50 per cent, while the incremental turnover threshold has been lowered from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

The notified product basket has also been expanded with the inclusion of 17 additional MMF apparel and fabric products. Further, the requirement to set up a new company to avail benefits under the scheme has been relaxed.

Industry Response and Expected Impact

Following the amendments, the scheme has received 84 new proposals so far, with proposed investments of Rs 10,789 crore. These projects are expected to generate a turnover of Rs 44,081 crore and create around 86,740 new jobs.

The revisions are aimed at stimulating investment across the entire MMF value chain and increasing domestic production of MMF apparel, fabrics and technical textile products.

Monitoring and Implementation

Implementation of the scheme is being monitored by the Ministry of Textiles, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Empowered Group of Secretaries.

A Project Management Agency has been engaged for on-ground verification, supported by a dedicated PLI portal that serves as a central data repository. The scheme is also linked to NITI Aayog's Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework for periodic assessment.

Under the PLI scheme, 91 companies have been selected to set up 113 manufacturing units across 17 states and one Union Territory.

The minister added that the government is also running several Pan-India initiatives on infrastructure, market development, export promotion and skill development to support the textile sector's overall growth.

