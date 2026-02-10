India's Textile & Apparel Import Dependency Falls 13.9% In Aprildecember 2025: Mos Textiles

MENAFN - KNN India)India's import dependency in the textile and apparel sector, including ready-made garments, declined by 13.9 per cent during April–December 2025 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, following a series of reforms aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic industry.

During this period, India's imports of textiles and apparel from Bangladesh amounted to USD 705.4 million.

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

India ranked as the world's sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparel in 2024 and recorded exports worth USD 27,312.7 million during April–December 2025.

Exports from the sector registered growth across more than 100 destinations during the period, indicating wider market penetration and increased export diversification. The government has undertaken multiple policy and programmatic measures to strengthen export performance and improve global competitiveness.

The government has signed 16 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including the recently concluded India–Oman FTA, and has completed FTA negotiations with New Zealand and the European Union.

These agreements are intended to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify trade procedures, and address structural constraints, thereby improving market access for Indian textile and apparel exports.

Key initiatives supporting the sector include the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme to develop modern, integrated textile infrastructure; the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for man-made fibre fabrics, apparel and technical textiles; the National Technical Textiles Mission focusing on research, innovation and market development; and the SAMARTH scheme for capacity building and skill development.

Other programmes include Silk Samagra-2 for strengthening the sericulture value chain, the National Handloom Development Programme, and schemes for the promotion of handicrafts.

In addition, the government has approved the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) which provides 100 per cent credit guarantee coverage through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited to member lending institutions for extending additional credit to eligible exporters, including MSMEs.

(KNN Bureau)

