TAFE Launches 'MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest' Season 3 To Discover Farm Innovations Across India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, India Building on two highly successful seasons that celebrated grassroots ingenuity and rural entrepreneurship, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of the world's largest tractor manufacturers and the maker of India's iconic Massey Ferguson tractors, announced the launch of Season 3 of the 'MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest 2026 – #SabseBadeAllrounder Ki Talaash'.

TAFE's MASSEY DYNASTAR Season 3, the biggest edition yet, is envisioned as a national innovation platform designed to empower farmers, entrepreneurs, students, startups, and rural changemakers. Celebrated for its progressive approach in recognizing and nurturing new ideas in agriculture and rural entrepreneurship, the MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest serves as an online platform for farmers, entrepreneurs, students, academicians, and innovators with original concepts that can create meaningful impact using Massey Ferguson tractors.

Season 3 expands its scope by inviting ideas powered by any Massey Ferguson tractor unlocking limitless possibilities across agriculture, allied sectors, and rural enterprises, with exciting rewards and greater opportunities for participants to showcase their creativity on a national stage. The shortlisted participants will gain national recognition and the opportunity to present their concepts before an expert jury comprising industry specialists and senior leaders from TAFE. The winner of MASSEY DYNASTAR Season 3 will win a Massey Ferguson 254 DYNASMART tractor worth approximately Rs. 8.2 lakhs, reputed for performance, versatility, and design.

Participants can register online and submit their ideas in either video or text format, in English or any Indian regional language. Each submission must demonstrate a practical and feasible application of a Massey Ferguson tractor that enhances farming practices, enables new business opportunities, or drives positive social and economic change. Shortlisted finalists will be invited to present their solutions to the jury in a Grand Finale event where the most innovative and impactful concepts will be recognized and awarded. The contest is open to Indian citizens above 18 years of age. Participants from across the country can register and submit their entries online.

For more details, registration, and the complete terms and conditions, visit masseyfergusonindia/DYNASTAR/season-3/

As India moves toward a future shaped by modern agriculture, sustainability, and inclusive growth, MASSEY DYNASTAR Season 3 stands as a call to every innovator with an idea to step forward and shape tomorrow. With a broader vision, wider participation, and greater rewards, this new season promises to be the grandest celebration yet and strongly reaffirms TAFE's long-standing commitment to nurturing agri entrepreneurship and empowering changemankers across the rural landscape.

TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, an Indian tractor major incorporated in 1960 in Chennai, India. As one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world and the second-largest in India by volume, TAFE sells over 180,000 tractors annually. TAFE has earned the trust of customers through its range of products, which are widely acclaimed for their quality and low cost of operation. A strong distribution network of over 1,600 dealers effectively supports TAFE's four iconic tractor brands - Massey Ferguson India, TAFE Tractors, Eicher Tractors, and IMT. TAFE exports tractors to more than 80 countries, powering farms in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia.



In 2005, TAFE acquired the Tractors, Engines and Transmissions business of the legendary Eicher brand with German roots, through a wholly owned subsidiary - TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). In addition to tractors, TAFE and its subsidiaries have diverse business interests in various sectors including farm machinery, diesel engines and generators, engineering plastics, gears and transmission components, hydraulic pumps and cylinders, vehicle franchises and plantations. TAFE acquired the iconic Serbian tractor and agricultural equipment brand IMT - Industrija Mašina i Traktora in 2018. Furthermore, TAFE acquired FAURECIA's Indian interior business of Group FORVIA - the French global automotive supplier, in 2022. TAFE has earned the trust of customers through its range of products that are widely acclaimed for superior quality and low cost of operation. TAFE's social focus has been significant since inception and it contributes towards meaningful causes of agriculture, education, healthcare, community development, disaster relief, conservation and tribal welfare besides supporting traditional art forms.