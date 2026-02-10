Vira Launches As A First-Of-Its-Kind South Asian, Ayurveda-Inspired Sensual Wellness Brand

The clean product line bridges skincare and sex-care, reframing intimacy as an essential part of holistic self-care.

Today marks the official launch of Vira, a first-of-its-kind South Asian, Ayurveda-inspired sensual wellness brand dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace their sensuality, prioritize self-care and elevate overall well-being through thoughtfully crafted plant-based products. Launching with a line of five luxury products that bridge skincare and sex-care curated with EU-certified clean ingredients, each formula is designed to integrate physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.

Founded by Shruti Viradia, a certified Ayurvedic Health Coach and Indian American entrepreneur, Vira was conceptualized nearly five years ago, beginning with a single natural lubricant made in her own kitchen. Growing up, Shruti observed a lack of transparency and open conversation around sexual wellness within her community, a gap that inspired her to reimagine intimacy through a more inclusive, culturally rooted lens. What started as a product shared only with close friends quickly revealed a broader need for clean, holistic sensual care, ultimately becoming the foundation of Vira.

“Vira began as a deeply personal exploration of pleasure, care, and cultural identity,” says Shruti Viradia, founder of Vira.“I wanted to create products that felt safe, intentional, and rooted in tradition, while also meeting the modern need for clean, transparent sensual care. Vira is about reclaiming intimacy as an everyday act of self-care, not something that should feel shameful or hidden.”

As wellness continues to evolve beyond traditional skincare and fitness, conversations around sexual wellness still remain taboo. Vira was created to shift the narrative and offer a holistic approach that reframes intimacy as an everyday ritual of touch, embodiment and self-care – not just partner-focused moments. From hydrating oils to pH-balanced lubricants, the brand offers thoughtfully crafted products designed to nourish the skin and elevate pleasure with intention and care.

Vira's product line includes:



Nectar ($44): a lightweight, multi-use body oil that hydrates, calms and repairs skin including key ingredients such as turmeric, grapeseed oil, coffee extract and more (best used as an everyday moisturizer or for sensual massage)

Dew ($33): a soothing multi-use body mist to refresh, balance pH and alleviate irritation including ingredients such as witch hazel and rose water (best used before and after sex or even to refresh underarms after a workout and throughout the day)

Ember ($36): an arousal oil designed to enhance pleasure with a gentle warming and tingling effect – similar to the feel of a lip plumper (best used before sex or during foreplay)

Bloom ($32): a silky play oil with a coconut oil base that doubles as a natural lubricant, massage oil and nourishing moisturizer (best used during sex or for sensual massage) Monsoon ($26): an aloe-based, pH-balanced sex serum (or lubricant) for hydration and frictionless intimacy – without the sticky or greasy residue (best used during sex)

Vira's products are available for purchase on with select items shipping out in March 2026. For more information, visit Vira's website or @virasensual on Instagram and TikTok.

Launched in 2026, Vira is already being considered for leading beauty and sexual wellness awards, signaling its growing impact within the modern wellness landscape.

