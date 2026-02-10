Missionirnewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) To Host Conference Call On First-Quarter 2026 Results Feb. 12

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) the leading Solana treasury company, announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, with financial results to be released in a press release prior to the call; the Company's executive team will host the call and webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustries

