Biomednewsbreaks Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) To Report Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Feb. 17

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST), a strategic holding company focused on acquiring and scaling high-potential operating businesses, announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, after the close of trading on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ETST operates a vertically integrated portfolio that includes high-quality compounding pharmacies, telemedicine platforms, and targeted healthcare facilities. The Company currently owns RxCompoundStore and Mister Meds, two licensed compounding pharmacies providing sterile and non-sterile medications across a growing network of U.S. states. These operations are supported by Peaks Curative and Doconsultation, telemedicine platforms that connect patients with providers for personalized care.

Beyond healthcare, ETST manages Avenvi, its real estate and asset management arm, and MagneChef, a direct-to-consumer brand leveraging proprietary IP for innovative kitchen products. The Company is also committed to social responsibility through the Earth Science Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting patients with prescription costs.

To learn more, please visit:

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN