Billiondollarbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Record Revenue And Cash Flow In Q3 Fiscal 2026

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported financial and operating results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, delivering record quarterly revenue of $126.1 million, up 51% year over year, driven by higher realized silver and gold prices and steady silver equivalent production of approximately 2.0 million ounces. The Company generated record operating cash flow of $132.9 million and free cash flow of $89.6 million, ended the quarter with $462.8 million in cash and short-term investments, and reported adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of $47.9 million, or $0.22 per share, while a reported net loss reflected a non-cash mark-to-market charge on convertible notes.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

