Cryptonewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) Launches Barrier Futures Targeting Multi-Hundred-Trillion Derivatives Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) announced the launch of Barrier Futures, a proprietary, MiFID II-compliant derivatives product designed as a regulated alternative to offshore perpetual futures and retail contracts for difference, addressing markets that collectively represent multi-hundred-trillion dollars in annual notional volume. The Company said Barrier Futures offer defined-risk positions without margin calls while enabling brokers to participate through a scalable B2B model that includes trading fee revenue shares, spread participation, and white-label licensing, with the platform expected to go live for qualified brokers in March 2026 and initial partnerships targeted for Q1.

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The Company develops and operates Kronos X(R), a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals team developed early regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

