Investornewsbreaks Volitionrx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) Appoints MBL As Distributor For Nu.Q(R) Discover Assays In Japan

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx (NYSE American: VNRX), a multi-national epigenetics company, announced the appointment of Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd. as a non-exclusive distributor of its Nu.Q(R) Discover assays in Japan. The agreement expands access to Volition's nucleosome-based biomarker assays for drug developers and researchers in the Japanese market and builds on the Company's growing global collaborator network, as Nu.Q(R) Discover now serves close to 100 clients worldwide, including leading pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies using the assays to support disease research, drug development, and late-stage clinical trials.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

