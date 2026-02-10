Investornewsbreaks Medwell Ai, Inc. (OTCQB: MWAI) Signs LOI To Form Vertically Integrated Health, Wellness And Longevity Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MedWell Ai (OTCQB: MWAI) announced that it has signed a letter of intent to create a vertically integrated health, wellness, and longevity platform organized across three core divisions: national pharma distribution and telemedicine, a nationwide portfolio of surgical, cosmetic, and men's health centers, and an advanced biologics and product innovation group. The proposed consolidation includes Ageless Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Apollo BioWellness and its biologics subsidiary, and MedWell USA, with the combined company projecting more than $25 million in annual revenue in 2026 based on trailing 2025 revenues of $14 million, assuming successful closings and adequate funding, as parties move forward with due diligence targeting transaction completion within 60 days.

To view the full press release, visit

About MedWell Ai, Inc

Company's business operations consist of:

(1) MedWell USA, LLC – B2B distribution and e-commerce ordering portal for pharma products with focus on medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms and online telemedicine companies.

(2) MedWell Direct, LLC DBA TeleMD – Developer and operator of B2B/B2C telemedicine platforms that connect consumers, corporations and its employees with licensed healthcare providers.

(3) MedWell Facilities, LLC – This subsidiary is focused on developing and managing (1) real estate opportunities, designed to attract health and wellness tenants and (2) Ai-driven software platform, designed to optimize the operational model for weight loss, wellness, IV therapies, aesthetics, and traditional healthcare clinics through licensing model.

Please visit our websites for additional information:



Corporate: E-commerce (B2B) Product Ordering Portal:

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN