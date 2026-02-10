Honda Works Partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One(TM) Team Unveils Livery Of AMR26 F1(TM) Machine Equipped With Honda Power Unit Ahead Of The 2026 Race Season
No.
Driver
Age
Nationality
Best F1 result in 2025
14
Fernando Alonso
44
Spain
10th
18
Lance Stroll
27
Canada
16th
Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Round
Race date
Grand Prix*
Location
Race start time
Local time
Japan time
Round 1
March 8
Australia
Melbourne
15:00
13:00
Round 2
March 15
China
Shanghai
15:00
16:00
Round 3
March 29
Japan
Suzuka
14:00
14:00
Round 4
April 12
Bahrain
Sakhir
18:00
00:00 (Apr.13)
Round 5
April 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
20:00
02:00 (Apr.20)
Round 6
May 3
Miami
Miami
16:00
05:00 (May 4)
Round 7
May 24
Canada
Montreal
16:00
05:00 (May 25)
Round 8
June 7
Monaco
Monaco
15:00
22:00
Round 9
June 14
Barcelona-Catalunya
Barcelona
15:00
22:00
Round 10
June 28
Austria
Spielberg
15:00
22:00
Round 11
July 5
Great Britain
Silverstone
15:00
23:00
Round 12
July 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
15:00
22:00
Round 13
July 26
Hungary
Budapest
15:00
22:00
Round 14
August 23
Netherlands
Zandvoort
15:00
22:00
Round 15
September 6
Italy
Monza
15:00
22:00
Round 16
September 13
Spain
Madrid
15:00
22:00
Round 17
September 26
Azerbaijan
Baku
15:00
20:00
Round 18
October 11
Singapore
Singapore
20:00
21:00
Round 19
October 25
United States
Austin
15:00
05:00 (Oct. 26)
Round 20
November 1
Mexico
Mexico City
14:00
05:00 (Nov. 2)
Round 21
November 8
Brazil
São Paulo
14:00
02:00 (Nov. 9)
Round 22
November 21
Las Vegas
Las Vegas
20:00
13:00 (Nov. 22)
Round 23
November 29
Qatar
Lusail
19:00
01:00 (Nov. 30)
Round 24
December 6
Abu Dhabi
Yas Island
17:00
22:00
*Short names for each Grand Prix.Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
