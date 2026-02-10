Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Honda Works Partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One(TM) Team Unveils Livery Of AMR26 F1(TM) Machine Equipped With Honda Power Unit Ahead Of The 2026 Race Season


2026-02-10 02:07:36
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda Works Partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One(TM) Team Unveils Livery of "AMR26" F1(TM) Machine Equipped with Honda Power Unit Ahead of the 2026 Race Season

TOKYO, Feb 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Ahead of the start of the 2026 FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1TM) season, Honda works partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team (AMAF1), has unveiled the livery for its new F1 machine, the AMR26. Powered by the Honda F1 power unit, the RA626H, the AMR26 will take on the challenge of F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing.



The AMR26 is the first F1 machine designed for the team by Adrian Newey, AMAF1 Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, and it is being developed at the AMR Technology Campus, at AMAF1 headquarters in Silverstone, the U.K.

Together with AMAF1, Honda will conduct pre-season testing in Bahrain for a total of six days, - February 11-13 and 18-20 - and make necessary adjustments before taking on the season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

*1 Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile

Comments by Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team

“2026 is a rare moment in Formula One because, for the first time, the chassis and power unit regulations have changed together. With brand-new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops. With the AMR26 we've taken a holistic approach: it's not about one standout component, but how the full package works together. The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can extract performance from consistently.”

Comments by Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“Getting ready for the start of the 2026 F1 season where we will compete with a completely new chassis and power unit, Honda/HRC has been developing the RA626H, the new power unit which will power the AMR26, the new machine of our works partner, Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team. As one united team with AMAF1, we are delighted to take this first step into a highly demanding, yet most exciting challenge in the world of motorsport.”

Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team drivers

No.

Driver

Age

Nationality

Best F1 result in 2025

14

Fernando Alonso

44

Spain

10th

18

Lance Stroll

27

Canada

16th

Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll

2026 F1 race calendar

Round

Race date

Grand Prix*

Location

Race start time

Local time

Japan time

Round 1

March 8

Australia

Melbourne

15:00

13:00

Round 2

March 15

China

Shanghai

15:00

16:00

Round 3

March 29

Japan

Suzuka

14:00

14:00

Round 4

April 12

Bahrain

Sakhir

18:00

00:00 (Apr.13)

Round 5

April 19

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

20:00

02:00 (Apr.20)

Round 6

May 3

Miami

Miami

16:00

05:00 (May 4)

Round 7

May 24

Canada

Montreal

16:00

05:00 (May 25)

Round 8

June 7

Monaco

Monaco

15:00

22:00

Round 9

June 14

Barcelona-Catalunya

Barcelona

15:00

22:00

Round 10

June 28

Austria

Spielberg

15:00

22:00

Round 11

July 5

Great Britain

Silverstone

15:00

23:00

Round 12

July 19

Belgium

Spa-Francorchamps

15:00

22:00

Round 13

July 26

Hungary

Budapest

15:00

22:00

Round 14

August 23

Netherlands

Zandvoort

15:00

22:00

Round 15

September 6

Italy

Monza

15:00

22:00

Round 16

September 13

Spain

Madrid

15:00

22:00

Round 17

September 26

Azerbaijan

Baku

15:00

20:00

Round 18

October 11

Singapore

Singapore

20:00

21:00

Round 19

October 25

United States

Austin

15:00

05:00 (Oct. 26)

Round 20

November 1

Mexico

Mexico City

14:00

05:00 (Nov. 2)

Round 21

November 8

Brazil

São Paulo

14:00

02:00 (Nov. 9)

Round 22

November 21

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

20:00

13:00 (Nov. 22)

Round 23

November 29

Qatar

Lusail

19:00

01:00 (Nov. 30)

Round 24

December 6

Abu Dhabi

Yas Island

17:00

22:00

*Short names for each Grand Prix.

