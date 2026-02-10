Honda Works Partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One(TM) Team Unveils Livery Of AMR26 F1(TM) Machine Equipped With Honda Power Unit Ahead Of The 2026 Race Season

TOKYO, Feb 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Ahead of the start of the 2026 FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1TM) season, Honda works partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team (AMAF1), has unveiled the livery for its new F1 machine, the AMR26. Powered by the Honda F1 power unit, the RA626H, the AMR26 will take on the challenge of F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing.







The AMR26 is the first F1 machine designed for the team by Adrian Newey, AMAF1 Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, and it is being developed at the AMR Technology Campus, at AMAF1 headquarters in Silverstone, the U.K.

Together with AMAF1, Honda will conduct pre-season testing in Bahrain for a total of six days, - February 11-13 and 18-20 - and make necessary adjustments before taking on the season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

*1 Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile

Comments by Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team

“2026 is a rare moment in Formula One because, for the first time, the chassis and power unit regulations have changed together. With brand-new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops. With the AMR26 we've taken a holistic approach: it's not about one standout component, but how the full package works together. The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can extract performance from consistently.”

Comments by Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“Getting ready for the start of the 2026 F1 season where we will compete with a completely new chassis and power unit, Honda/HRC has been developing the RA626H, the new power unit which will power the AMR26, the new machine of our works partner, Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team. As one united team with AMAF1, we are delighted to take this first step into a highly demanding, yet most exciting challenge in the world of motorsport.”

Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team drivers